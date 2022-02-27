VOTE NOW: Have you ever been to a protest?
The quest to restrict eminent domain use by private companies in Iowa came to a screeching halt last week when SF Bill 2160, introduced by Sen…
I sincerely hope the school board "elects" to include some rank-and-file teachers, aides and essential employees to the committee in charge of…
The situation in Ukraine appears to be set up to slide somebody an unearned Nobel Prize for Peace. From how much we "spent" to who got our USA…
We are now told that COVID cases have dramatically decreased. Since many who had the COVID shot and booster still got COVID, maybe natural imm…
The first Black woman on the Supreme Court is justice delayed, and President Joe Biden -- and the nominee -- has the historical burden of pres…
A proven track record.
I’ve always felt that Sioux City had an abundance of non-profit organizations. I grew up in a small town and the social service issues seemed …
I don’t think the citizens of Iowa know what is happening with their elected Iowa officials in regard to eminent domain. Iowans may know about…
Not so long ago, Democrats seemed the party of the future.