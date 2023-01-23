VOTE NOW: Have you ever been to an event at Riverside Recreational Sports Complex?
Related to this story
Most Popular
I’m reading a Stephen King book where the teenage protagonist travels to another world. The world seems fairytale like, but something is wrong…
Did you ever wonder if young children were being taught how to be respectful and manners? Sad to say, I have questioned whether or not parents…
THE MINI: To be clear, did anyone interpret Certified Supervisor Woodbury County Chair Matthew Ung's proposed New Rules as a way to restrict t…
The Siouxland Youth Athletics relinquished its lease of the six softball and youth-sized baseball fields at Riverside Park in the fall of 2022…
I believe this country has achieved greatness through of the rise of the middle class largely because of public education of the general popul…
Put a little snow on the ground and the worst comes out in people.
I have yet to meet anybody that opposes abortion on NON religious grounds. What happened to our founding father's principle of separation of C…
At the midpoint of President Joe Biden’s first term, he deserves a solid “A” for turning the economy around, getting the pandemic and inflation under control, and encouraging a rapid transition to clean energy. No president since Lyndon Johnson has as much to show for his first two years in office. Unlike Johnson, Biden managed to push key legislation with a tiny majority in the House and the thinnest possible margin in the Senate.
Through a phenomenon called “linked fate,” small or marginalized groups tend to vote more as a block -- assuming they may not have a loud enough voice in the political system if they don't band together at the polls.
THE MINI: So not only did the school district waste $1.3 million on space that is now going to be closed but it sounds the the kids got a crap…