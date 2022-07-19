VOTE NOW: Have you ever been to Sioux City's Aviation Museum?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Can anyone on either side of the aisle name one single thing that's better now than when Trump was in office? Our current president won't even…
The only insurrection against our government is the one the Washington Democrats have been pursing against President Trump since before Trump'…
For weeks, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Chad Sheehan have been at odds over the additional pay the sheriff wants to aw…
I saw the so-called "cartoon" on the Journal's Opinion page on July 3. I think the messages that were conveyed there on the bulletin board and…
Thank you to Diane Widner of Yasha Ministries for coordinating the Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon in Sioux City on July 9 outside the W…
It’s been 14 years since Iowa restaurants and bars went smoke-free. It’s getting hard to remember the days of restaurant smoking sections and …
Want to know the most misused phrase in the English language? It just might be this one. It is misused almost daily in every newspaper, TV new…
I don’t know if I’m the only one that thinks all you see in Sioux City are weeds. Doesn’t anyone care, does the city? I went out of town and w…
Agricultural land in the Midwest is some of the most valuable in the world and fortunately in recent years the value of farms across this regi…
Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half centu…