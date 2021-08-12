VOTE NOW: Have you ever been to the Field of Dreams?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are some numbers for you to think about and give you pause. So far this year, 4,273,852 people have died from the coronavirus worldwide. …
In response to Jim Rixner's Regulars column on the Journal's Aug. 1 opinion page, titled "Biden’s first six months has made a world of differe…
A four-fold increase in actual COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County in the past three weeks. A nearly doubling of the positive tests in the …
VOTE NOW: Should Iowa lawmakers rescind a new law that bans school districts and other local governments from approving their own mask mandates?
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
In his column titled "Wrong predictions don’t deter the predictors," which appeared on the Journal's Aug. 3 opinion page, Cal Thomas assures u…
Turns out that the USA had the most diversity of athletes and coaches of all countries competing in the 2020 Olympic games. Also appears that …
"Don't" people don't get vaccinated, don't wear a mask, don't care about "We the People" or anyone but themselves. Don't be a "don't" person. …
In my previous column, I noted the need for a whole of society approach regarding child care and early childhood education. There have been ef…
Semantics are important for how we communicate and define issues. One who controls words controls the narrative.