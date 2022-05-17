VOTE NOW: Have you ever been to the Tulip Festival in Orange City?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov Kim Reynolds says she trusts “Iowans to do the right thing.” That is, of course, unless:
It's interesting that Wednesday's (5/11/22) headline "Gas prices hit record high in Sioux City" comes as Forbes Magazine reports that the foss…
Regardless of your passion for an issue, protesting at someone's home crosses the line of what is ethical and often times illegal. Intimidatio…
I’m tired of the gaslighting coming out of the White House and this failed regime of Joe Biden. Runaway inflation STARTED with Biden’s inaugur…
Last week, sources leaked to The New York Times that, in Ukraine's targeting and killing of Russian generals and the sinking of Russia's Black…
Getting out and voting is important. When I really understood this, I knew I would be in the voting booth every chance I was given. The only p…
The mini editorial writer in the Journal Saturday pointed out correctly that runaway inflation started with Biden's inauguration. The Big Guy …
This is what you do. Any student wishing to have his student debt forgiven must volunteer for six years active duty in one of the branches of …
Williams: The result of overturning of Roe v. Wade will be criminal. And you could be the next target of judicial overreach.
"If the court is stripping away rights, why would it stop at a woman's body autonomy?"
Twenty weeks into my daughter's pregnancy, we found out her first born had Congenital Heart Defect (CHD). Now, at 8 years of age, my grandson …