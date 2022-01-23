VOTE NOW: Have you ever been to the Winter Games in Okoboji?
When I was teaching in the 1980’s, the Iowa State Education Association motto was, “Take Pride in Iowa Schools.” It worked because it was true…
Have you seen the television commercial where a man claims that physicians base their diagnosis on the color of the patient's skin? What an in…
"The next few days ... will mark a turning point in this nation's history," said President Joe Biden in his Atlanta speech to reframe the deba…
All lives matter. What one does with that life matters more. -- R.L. Vander Weil, Sioux City
VOTE NOW: With a surge in COVID cases, should the Sioux City School District have a temporary mask mandate?
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
Recommendations from the Biden administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seem to change weekly regarding coronavirus preca…
Frequently our trash cans are left either blocking the end of our driveway, or in the middle of the street. Our neighbor, however, have empty …
Last night I took our garbage can out to the curb to be picked up in the am. It was dark outside and and a little bit spooky. Just as I turned…
I sincerely hope the anti-vaxxers do not think that because they die for their beliefs, they will be closer to sainthood. --Frank Gruber, Sioux City