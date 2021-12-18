VOTE NOW: Have you ever built a snowman?
During a difficult year for those in education, we found five “thumbs up” reasons to be grateful this week.
The numbers unearthed by the Journal Star’s Andrew Wegley in his investigation of Nebraska’s habitual criminal convictions are shocking but ha…
As we know, a man with a 50-page rap sheet over 22 years out on $1,000 bail despite his umpteenth active arrest warrant (exercising his "crimi…
First it was the bored Woodbury County Board of Supervisors allowing some Ghostbusters to go through the old county jail to look for evil spir…
I do feel sorry for the Afghans without a home. However, why do we keep inviting them in our community when we don't seem to be able to proper…
Some politicians and government officials can’t let a crisis go to waste. In the matter of the tornadoes that devastated parts of Arkansas, Il…
Today's youth have so many obstacles. Being bullied at school by a teacher is the last thing they need. My heart goes out to all kids and espe…
In a recent column, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra touted the economic benefits to Iowa of carbon capture and storage (CCS). Two companies, Summit a…
Iowa is a place where drivers who come across an unlawful protest have some protection from liability for what happens if they drive into a crowd.
If Love means never having to say you’re sorry (it doesn’t), then being a member of the media means never having to admit you were wrong (it does).