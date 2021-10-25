VOTE NOW: Have you ever celebrated Day of the Day?

Just In
Just a quick observation: paying more at the pump, higher energy bills, record food prices at grocery stores, record Americans on government a…
I read the American people are expressing their displeasure with our current national leaders. That is what the polls are for. Vote for change…
I am an advocate for public education. For better or worse, everything we do as a district impacts students, families, and the community at large.
Driving through rural communities in recent weeks, it has been hard to miss the sight of farmers out in their fields harvesting their crops. T…
Hi, my name is Joshua Potter and I have lived in Sioux City since September of 2010. I have been married to my wife, Melissa, for 14 years. We…
I know education. Education has been at the center of my drive and focus even before I was old enough to attend school, myself. I believe that…
It is my honor to have served on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Education for the past 8 years.
My name is Shaun Broyhill, and I am a sixth generation Siouxland native. I attended West High School in Sioux City and served our country with…
My name is Michael Bushby, and I am writing to ask for your vote for the Sioux City Community School Board on Nov. 2.
Capturing and storing carbon dioxide, a major contributor to climate change, has become a hot new topic in Midwest newspapers. Carbon capture …