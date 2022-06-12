VOTE NOW: Have you ever climbed the Climbing Wall at the Long Lines Family Rec Center?
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak.
Did you vote Tuesday?
Commentary: There is often a deep irrationality to the public debate about guns that leaves reasonable voices on the sidelines.
I was shocked to see the A1 story in the Journal's e-edition on Monday about a May term class in whiskey drinking at Morningside University, t…
Why are some people so surprised by the record gas prices and related other increases? If you voted Democrat that's what you voted for. -- How…
In response to a mini editorial on the city's new speed kiosks, which ran on A1 of the Journal Wednesday, please note the crash history for th…
The latest news out of Genoa, Nebraska — the former home of one of the nation’s largest federal Native American boarding schools — is both sad…
One major television news channel did not find the hearings about the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol newsworthy. Compelling testimonies pr…
🎧 Why do so many gun owners feel like their voices are being drowned out in the ongoing debate?
The other day Biden said his economic plan is working. Which plan is that Joe? Is it the plan that has taken inflation from 1.5% when you took…