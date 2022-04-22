VOTE NOW: Have you ever coached a team of any kind?
Reversing a lower court decision, the Iowa Supreme Court on Friday ruled Abby Finkenauer can remain on the U.S. Senate primary ballot.
It appears that we have a shortage of workers in Iowa. Perhaps our governor should have a committee to find out where the worker shortages are…
Three weeks ago, hundreds of young people gathered in Washington D.C. for the Friends Committee on National Legislation’s spring lobby weekend…
Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” – James Baldwin
Why don't judges go to our prisons and ask the inmates if they were caught up in the moment, so they can turn them loose? -- Kenneth Mertes, O…
All Americans can celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. It’s unfortunate that our Midwest senators have chosen the wrong …
Last week, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order restricting the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts” in grades K-12 t…
The prime ministers of Sweden and Finland, Magdalena Andersson and Sanna Marin, both signaled last week that they will likely be applying for …
"OK, folks, it's time to do our own research. We can't believe everything we hear or read. The fear, hate, and anger stirred up by misinformat…
Ilhan Omar was right. In fact, it’s not even close.