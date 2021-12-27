VOTE NOW: Have you ever gone ice fishing?
Related to this story
Most Popular
With the border being wide open, add to that the secret bus and airplane trips in the middle of the night to various locations across these Un…
Mr. Mathew Ung recently expressed heartbreak over dozens of victims of a driver’s homicidal assault. We all grieve, including the small frail …
My compliments to the Journal staff for your on line poll/question of the day. So often it jump starts my day with a chuckle, like Tuesday’s q…
As the leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Siouxland, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 1…
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year!
"Get off our front porch. Get out of our front yard. And stay out of our backyard."
Are religious exemptions from vaccination justified?
$1 million is a lot of money.
Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.