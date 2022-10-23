VOTE NOW: Have you ever gone pumpkin picking?
"Nebraskans ought to hear more from Sasse about why he is willing to quit — especially since he would leave them represented, for the next two years, by an unelected senator."
The news couldn’t have come at a better time.
THE MINI: I hear a lot of talk that inflation is at a 40-year high. What I don't hear a lot of talk about, is that cooperate profit is at a 50…
Dear Iowa educators:
Public Measure Number One is written to deceive Iowans. It mimics the Second Amendment and adds “strict scrutiny” that makes it clear this ame…
Wow! What a difference the arched welcome sign to Morningside University makes on Morningside Avenue. The city should highly consider using a …
THE MINI: The USDA is spending $3.1 billion in debt relief for 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on their loans. That averages to just ove…
Most polls show that the No. 1 issue for likely voters in the midterm elections is, as Democratic strategist James Carville famously quipped 30 years ago, “the economy, stupid.”
"Why do you suppose Randy Feenstra is unwilling to debate Ryan Melton? The only time they met together was at a closed Corn Growers Associatio…
Hugging my knees, with my silky, pink floral nightgown trailing below my toes, I crouched on the top step of the basement stairwell listening to the big kids and my parents chuckle as they watched television in the rec room of our house. Just minutes before, I’d been tucked into bed with my prayers said and Brahms’ lullaby playing on the music box hidden inside my doll, Pinky. The double bed felt empty without my sister who, at five years older, was part of the laughter in the room downstairs. Unable to fall asleep, knowing I was missing out on life around me, I had climbed out of bed to my spying spot. I could only hear bits from the television, but I could envision my dad sitting in the armchair, my mom and sister on the couch, and my two brothers on the floor, elbows bent over pillows, propping their heads up with their hands when they weren’t tussling with each other. I knew they were still munching on popcorn, because I got to have some before going to bed. My sister would bite off the hard hull end and give me the puffy kernel to eat. I listened intently to hear if anyone changed position and was heading down the hallway towards the stairs, but also because I did not want to miss a moment of what I was missing out on, knowing that if I was caught, I’d be scolded back to bed. A granddaughter recently asked if I was going to bed when she was. I responded that I was, thinking she wanted the assurance I always wanted; to not miss out on anything. I was surprised to learn that it didn't comfort her. She wanted someone to stay awake until she fell asleep.