VOTE NOW: Have you ever gone to summer school?

On July 4, we will celebrate the birthday of our nation, a nation which was, as Abraham Lincoln so eloquently put it in his Gettysburg Address, “conceived in Liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” When Lincoln delivered his address on a battlefield where the fate of our nation was decided, it was a time of great uncertainty. A time of crisis in which a bloody civil war threatened the future of the nation. A time when Lincoln expressed the fervent hope that “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”