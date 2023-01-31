Just In
VOTE NOW: Have you ever had a flat tire?
Related to this story
Most Popular
THE MINI: They are not school vouchers, they are education "stamps." Parents receive "supplemental assistance" to purchase education for their…
Nursing homes, including Whispering Heights in Rock Valley, Iowa, are under tremendous financial pressure due to a number of factors that have…
We’re told that if public schools were better, there wouldn’t have been a need for this “voucher” law. I have worked in both public and privat…
THE MINI: Thank you to the nine citizens who put their hat in the ring for the County Board of Supervisor vacancy. May the best woman win! --…
Congrats to Rep. Randy Feenstra and Sen. Chuck Grassley for supporting the bipartisan Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act, signed into law by Pr…
VOTE NOW: Should the Iowa legislature pass a bill that would cut meat and poultry from food assistance program?
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
I have yet to meet anybody that opposes abortion on NON religious grounds. What happened to our founding father's principle of separation of C…
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
THE MINI: I read with great interest the front page article about the State limiting the lengths of trains in Iowa. If Rep. Siegrist is gettin…