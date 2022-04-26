VOTE NOW: Have you ever had an internship?
Related to this story
Most Popular
As I look across America, I feel like I am living in Bizarro World as captured in the DC comic books or the Twilight Zone for the older reader…
When Morningside University President John Reynders looks back on his tenure, he should be particularly proud of the investment made in agriculture.
"OK, folks, it's time to do our own research. We can't believe everything we hear or read. The fear, hate, and anger stirred up by misinformat…
THE MINI: We salute the many firefighters who have been responding to a large number of grass fires in the region. On Saturday, they battled d…
Ilhan Omar was right. In fact, it’s not even close.
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
THE MINI: Kudos to the 75-plus students and teachers from 17 area high schools who took time out of their busy schedules to come to Sioux Ci…
The prime ministers of Sweden and Finland, Magdalena Andersson and Sanna Marin, both signaled last week that they will likely be applying for …
THE MINI: Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale need to be worried. Bullwinkle is giving Rocky the Flying Squirrel new weapons -- the "Switchblade Drone."
In a recent issue of "School Bus Fleet" magazine they advertised a full-size school bus with a range of 100 miles and only a 2 hour change tim…