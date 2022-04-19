VOTE NOW: Have you ever had to use emergency medical services?
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature is once again taking aim at the ability of local governments to exercise their powers at the local …
Reversing a lower court decision, the Iowa Supreme Court on Friday ruled Abby Finkenauer can remain on the U.S. Senate primary ballot.
It appears that we have a shortage of workers in Iowa. Perhaps our governor should have a committee to find out where the worker shortages are…
Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” – James Baldwin
Three weeks ago, hundreds of young people gathered in Washington D.C. for the Friends Committee on National Legislation’s spring lobby weekend…
After years of debate, Iowa legislators now appear on the verge of making major changes to the state’s bottle bill. Whatever final version of …
Why don't judges go to our prisons and ask the inmates if they were caught up in the moment, so they can turn them loose? -- Kenneth Mertes, O…
All Americans can celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. It’s unfortunate that our Midwest senators have chosen the wrong …
The publication Money Inc. has just rated Sioux City as the #10 worst place to live in Iowa, mainly because of a crime rate 84% higher than na…
Motorists, corn growers and ethanol plants received welcome news Tuesday. During a visit to Iowa, President Biden announced the EPA will issue…