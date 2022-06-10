VOTE NOW: Have you ever played a game of billiards?
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak.
Why are some people so surprised by the record gas prices and related other increases? If you voted Democrat that's what you voted for. -- How…
My youngest child recently graduated from the same high school I attended. This milestone caused me to reflect on the education that I and my …
Commentary: There is often a deep irrationality to the public debate about guns that leaves reasonable voices on the sidelines.
It’s fair to say that Woodbury County voters make their ballot decisions for a wide range of reasons. God knows, voters are busy people, and t…
The latest news out of Genoa, Nebraska — the former home of one of the nation’s largest federal Native American boarding schools — is both sad…
I’m a business owner in Siouxland. There was an unfortunate occurrence at one of our rental properties, leaving an individual badly hurt and o…
The Campaign for Sensible Cannabis Laws is getting started in Iowa, with hopes of demonstrating to Statehouse Republican leaders that Iowans w…
🎧 Why do so many gun owners feel like their voices are being drowned out in the ongoing debate?
A recent mini editorial in the Journal posed a paradox wondering how could someone who is against abortion also support the death penalty. The…