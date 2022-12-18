VOTE NOW: Have you ever read or seen "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"?
Related to this story
Most Popular
THE MINI: Hey taxpayers! Are you aware that the lights are on every night of the year at the Leif Erikson Park soccer court? But, because of t…
THE MINI: Even though the Little Yellow Dog auction Saturday brought in a substantial sum, our Mr. Goodfellow Charities has not yet met its fu…
The 2022 elections are now history. Woodbury County is represented by an almost entirely new group of legislators. Only Rep. Jacob Bossman of …
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
As a wife of a Navy medic whose husband was with the Marines in Vietnam, has two Purple Hearts and a mother of an Iraqi vet who has a Purple H…
The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner after 10 months of Russian detention is cause for justifiable celebration. It has spared Griner from the possibility of years in a Russian penal colony, a punishment that far exceeded her alleged offense, and reunited her with friends and family.
"I see Donald Trump has put his hat in the ring for president in 2024. My question is, why does he need to? According to him, he is President, and has been since 2020."
For decades, small town Iowa fans were enthralled with 6 on 6 high school girls’ basketball mostly played in towns with no stoplights. It was …
If you’ve ever been to the ice cream parlor in Le Mars, Iowa, you know the Wells family has been a key player in Siouxland for generations.
Would it surprise you to learn that more than 10,000 Canadians were put to death by their doctors last year?