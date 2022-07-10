VOTE NOW: Have you ever seen the play “Hamlet”?
Public libraries play many roles. They are, of course, a repository for a diverse set of books and other materials that can be accessed by pat…
A few months ago, Senate majority leader Schumer, told a pro-abortion rally in front of the Supreme Court building that "I want to tell you, G…
For decades, in late January millions of people from every corner of our country and from all walks of life have gathered in Washington, D.C. …
I am a lifelong Democrat and my own personal belief is that abortion should only be for victims of rape or incest. And for a women facing a he…
Are all of you who discharged fireworks in town on Monday night going to retrieve all the litter that you strewed about your neighbors lawns? …
Another Fourth of July has come and gone. Sadly, there are still people that insist on breaking the law. Several grass fires caused by firewor…
Another wonderful Saturday In The Park...and proof positive that SITP provides energy and soul to Sioux City. --Greg Grupp, Spirit Lake, Iowa
I have many religious friends. Most are from one Christian denomination or another. Some are Buddhist, Gaian, Jewish, Muslim, Unitarian or oth…
When Iowa's bottle bill was originally passed in 1978, consumers could easily return empty containers to local retailers and get a refund for …
It’s right there in the first words of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: