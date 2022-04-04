VOTE NOW: Have you ever volunteered at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen?
While it's terrific that metro Sioux City has had and continues to have economic development projects, can someone answer the question, Why is…
I just listened to Senator Grassley address the Senate hearing on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. As a farmer’s daughter formerly…
Last week, four Republican candidates for governor met in a Lincoln television studio to discuss issues affecting Nebraska’s present and future.
Why does South Sioux City animal control have red and blue emergency lights on their vehicle? They are not sworn police officers, but merely a…
One of the most underrated presidents of all-time is Harry Truman. History has proven that the old haberdasher from Kansas City was right abou…
A true gaffe. It should have been… For God’s sake, these men cannot remain in power. If you love this country and are in disbelief of what’s g…
As I sit here looking at the list of 14 neighbors I have to get signatures from because I have more than three pets, I'm fuming.
As we accelerate into Spring it is important to remember Spring cleaning for Sioux City! Remember to use trash cans and recycle. You'll be hel…
I just read Margaret Drake’s Mini Editorial in Friday's edition of the Journal criticizing Sen. Chuck Grassley’s work during Judge Ketanji Bro…