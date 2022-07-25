VOTE NOW: Have you ever won money from a lottery ticket?
When your wife suggests you have failed at your job, it's probably time to retire, or see if there is an opening as a Wal-Mart greeter.
Thursday night’s prime-time hearing was more riveting than anything on a $6-a-month streaming service.
As a rule, I keep my thoughts to myself on most things. With that said, for all that is holy, wear pants and shoes when you ride a motorcycle.…
Fox News is all over the Biden Administration because of the shortage of infant formula. What ever happened to the “Free Market” and “Private …
The only insurrection against our government is the one the Washington Democrats have been pursing against President Trump since before Trump'…
Given the state of political divisions in our country growing ever wider on a daily basis, I have been prompted to reflect on a comparison wit…
The elephant in the room as we talk about Climate Change: We have more than doubled the human population since 1950’s when no climate change w…
Americans of all ages have a right infinitely more sacred than owning weapons -- like the right to live. 4th graders have the right to make it…
A woman should and does have the right of choice. She has the right to choose to get pregnant or not (rape is the exception). She should not h…
States such as Michigan have the right idea in resolving the abortion issue by referendum (i.e., the people), versus leaving it up to a bunch …