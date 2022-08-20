VOTE NOW: Have you finished all of your back-to-school shopping?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rur…
It was disgusting to read Monday's Mini Editorial, which compared our DOJ to the Gestapo. The Republican appointed FBI head did his job. The r…
THE MINI: On Thursday, as news of Former President Trump invoking the Fifth Amendment splashed across the front page, the Journal had the perf…
Candidates Trump supported for the Republican primaries, who have won, have one thing in common, their total lack of experience. Pretty scary.…
Last Wednesday, the Davenport City Council voted unanimously to accept a bribe.
Life. It always seems taken for granted, this collection of days passing quietly by. Every once in a while, one arrives surrounded by signific…
Is Elisjsha Dicken, the man who stopped a mass shooting at an Indiana mall, a hero? It depends on whom you ask.
MINI: It is a very sad coincidence that the world lost not one but two excellent Australian female signers
It is a very sad coincidence that the world lost not one, but two excellent Australian female singers within a week of each other. Most everyb…
Commenting about the FBI executing a search warrant on former president Donald Trump’s Florida home, which he approved, Attorney General Merri…