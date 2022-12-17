VOTE NOW: Have you finished all of your Christmas shopping?
Christmas is upon us, two weeks from today, and we all know what that means -- lots of things happening.
If you’ve ever been to the ice cream parlor in Le Mars, Iowa, you know the Wells family has been a key player in Siouxland for generations.
THE MINI: Even though the Little Yellow Dog auction Saturday brought in a substantial sum, our Mr. Goodfellow Charities has not yet met its fu…
The appearance that elections are entirely fair eliminates one major justification for the polarization of the two political parties.
I couldn't be happier than to hear that Barbara Sloniker is running for the remaining term of Woodbury County Board of Supervisor Rocky De Witt.
The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner after 10 months of Russian detention is cause for justifiable celebration. It has spared Griner from the possibility of years in a Russian penal colony, a punishment that far exceeded her alleged offense, and reunited her with friends and family.
"I see Donald Trump has put his hat in the ring for president in 2024. My question is, why does he need to? According to him, he is President, and has been since 2020."
For decades, small town Iowa fans were enthralled with 6 on 6 high school girls’ basketball mostly played in towns with no stoplights. It was …
Would it surprise you to learn that more than 10,000 Canadians were put to death by their doctors last year?