VOTE NOW: Have you flown on a private aircraft?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just a quick observation: paying more at the pump, higher energy bills, record food prices at grocery stores, record Americans on government a…
Driving through rural communities in recent weeks, it has been hard to miss the sight of farmers out in their fields harvesting their crops. T…
I read the American people are expressing their displeasure with our current national leaders. That is what the polls are for. Vote for change…
There is a proposal to move the Woodbury Township cemetery in Sergeant Bluff.
Last year at this time, natural gas production exceeded domestic usage, and prices were stable. Now, MidAmerican is predicting 48% to 96% pric…
We’ve talked with the candidates, we’ve been to the forums and we’ve heard what residents want most.
It is my honor to have served on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Education for the past 8 years.
A large, conspicuous sign (with an expletive toward President Biden) overlooking the parking lot of Spalding Elementary School is visible to e…
I know education. Education has been at the center of my drive and focus even before I was old enough to attend school, myself. I believe that…
I am an advocate for public education. For better or worse, everything we do as a district impacts students, families, and the community at large.