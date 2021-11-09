VOTE NOW: Have you or any members of your immediate family served in the military?
I can’t remember a time when Terry Hersom wasn’t a part of the Sioux City Journal staff.
THE MINI: I’ll believe in climate change the minute that all these rich people, including the Obamas and the Bidens and the Kennedys, give up …
So goes Virginia; So goes the Nation!!! --Steve Hoberg, Sioux City
So basically, sinners who turned the name of the Savior of the world, Jesus Christ, into a swear word all over the entertainment world are hot…
In 1790, President George Washington refused to order flags lowered to half mast when Benjamin Franklin died because if we start lowering the …
THE MINI: Maybe Sunday's mini writer would better appreciate the tyrannical and ideological control in a blue state, rather then the common se…
Terry Hersom was what we used to call a "True Blue Odie Kalodi." Meaning: loyal, caring, kind, trustworthy, and advocate. Yep, a Boy Scout kin…
In reference to the AP story published in the Journal on Nov. 4 titled, "Feds seek tougher penalties for veteran insurrectionists," author Mic…
The Siouxland Chamber has been going to Washington DC for 66 years to lobby for needs of Sioux City and then later for Siouxland. Asking the F…
The indictment of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry was disturbing and shocking, calling into question the congressman’s veracity while again revealing th…