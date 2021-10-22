Just In
VOTE NOW: Have you picked up a pumpkin yet this year?
Related to this story
Most Popular
There is a proposal to move the Woodbury Township cemetery in Sergeant Bluff.
I read the American people are expressing their displeasure with our current national leaders. That is what the polls are for. Vote for change…
Just a quick observation: paying more at the pump, higher energy bills, record food prices at grocery stores, record Americans on government a…
Last year at this time, natural gas production exceeded domestic usage, and prices were stable. Now, MidAmerican is predicting 48% to 96% pric…
Driving through rural communities in recent weeks, it has been hard to miss the sight of farmers out in their fields harvesting their crops. T…
We’ve talked with the candidates, we’ve been to the forums and we’ve heard what residents want most.
A large, conspicuous sign (with an expletive toward President Biden) overlooking the parking lot of Spalding Elementary School is visible to e…
It is my honor to have served on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Education for the past 8 years.
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain agreed the economic problems Americans are facing today (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are "high class …
The wonderful fall weather is upon us with its magical colors. Take a drive through the grounds of Western Iowa Tech Community College to view…