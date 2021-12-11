Just In
VOTE NOW: Have you put up Christmas lights this year?
Related to this story
Most Popular
In his column that appeared on the Journal opinion page on Nov. 13, Marc Thiessen proposes that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is dangerous and is…
Greg Nooney’s letter to the editor on page A10 of the Journal on Dec. 5, in response to syndicated columnist Marc Thiessen's comments, illustr…
When it comes to the unborn, the science is not in dispute: the child in the womb is a human being. The only open question is whether these un…
Did you know that millions of children in this country live in households without enough food to support their growth and development? It’s tr…
Today's youth have so many obstacles. Being bullied at school by a teacher is the last thing they need. My heart goes out to all kids and espe…
Our governor refuses to inform Iowans about the progress or regression of the COVID pandemic. Apparently, she is comfortable not educating her…
It feels pretty safe to say now that the field of candidates running to be Iowa’s next governor is settled.
THE MINI: I'm looking forward to the November 2022 election when the DNC becomes DNR. --Brad Strader, Storm Lake, Iowa
A while back (syndicated columnist) Leonard Pitts bemoaned the inherent lack of diversity/racism in people.
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.