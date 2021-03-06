VOTE NOW: Have you received a COVID-19 shot?
Related to this story
Most Popular
It seems that it wouldn't take an economics degree to realize that increasing the minimum wage gives people more money to spend, which then he…
On Feb. 6, Gov. Kim Reynolds, without consulting Iowa Department of Health, lifted safety restrictions across the state, and rescinded the tep…
What is it about people who are successful in one field and believe that gives them credence to serve as an expert in a totally unrelated field?
As a downtown business owner, I would appreciate the mask wearing folks to find a garbage can when they take them off. Tired of picking them u…
A bill significantly changing Iowa’s 40-plus-year-old bottle and can deposit law is on the move in the Iowa Legislature. And in its current fo…
Jim Rixner, in the Feb. 21 SCJ, invited anti-Trump Republicans to join the Democrat Party. Not likely to happen. People offended by Trump's rh…
On Feb. 19, the Journal carried an editorial from a sister publication about the 1619 project. Their conclusion was to let "well-trained educa…
Let parents and their children decide where they want to pursue their education. It is the taxpayer who is footing the bill for education. The…
Didn't the Nazis burn books when they didn't fit their agenda? Now we can't read Dr. Seuss books. Little House on the Prairie books are banned…
No, Dr. Seuss hasn’t been “canceled.”