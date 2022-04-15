VOTE NOW: Have you seen a game at Lewis and Clark Park before?
The publication Money Inc. has just rated Sioux City as the #10 worst place to live in Iowa, mainly because of a crime rate 84% higher than na…
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature is once again taking aim at the ability of local governments to exercise their powers at the local …
All Americans can celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. It’s unfortunate that our Midwest senators have chosen the wrong …
The televised Nebraska governors debate revealed much and at the same time little of what the candidates had to offer the state.
Sioux City is very fortunate to be nestled among the beautiful, wooded Loess Hills, which are found no other place on earth except Shaanxi, Ch…
After years of debate, Iowa legislators now appear on the verge of making major changes to the state’s bottle bill. Whatever final version of …
Motorists, corn growers and ethanol plants received welcome news Tuesday. During a visit to Iowa, President Biden announced the EPA will issue…
As I read Iowa House File 2577, the so-called public school transparency bill, I’m reminded of the TV commercial where an old lady explains so…