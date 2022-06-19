VOTE NOW: Have you seen the Freedom Rock in South Sioux City before?
Congratulations, Dominic Eastman. You’ve been able to do what members of the Sioux City school board apparently haven’t.
Asking for a friend. How can I get a list of the people who were dumb enough to send money to Trump's "Election Defense Fund"? Kenneth Mertes,…
The other day Biden said his economic plan is working. Which plan is that Joe? Is it the plan that has taken inflation from 1.5% when you took…
I must admit that I was wrong about Joe Biden. A year ago, I thought he was pretending to be ignorant and incompetent about the major issues a…
Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's…
The untold story about "green energy" is that it can't possibly be scaled up to provide anywhere near the energy to replace fossil fuels. (Unl…
The oil companies get to bid on crude oil. Isn't this a racket or what "Hello?" The bidding war doesn't have anything to do with the refining …
Could someone please wake up the president? No matter how often he says the economy is great doesn't make it true. --Barb Furlich, Sioux City
One major television news channel did not find the hearings about the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol newsworthy. Compelling testimonies pr…
I was shocked to see the A1 story in the Journal's e-edition on Monday about a May term class in whiskey drinking at Morningside University, t…