VOTE NOW: Have you tried to buy a car in the past year?
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you ever wondered what it was like to be on the Titanic, you've found out over the past year thanks to President Biden. America is the Tita…
In Iowa, the ethanol industry purchases 53% of the state's corn crop. That’s more than every other row planted! Our industry also supports ove…
Change is hard for most of us as individuals, yet societies are constantly changing. Most of the time change is good for a society, however, t…
If the income level at which one needed to pay Iowa income tax were raised some, that would be a tax cut for everybody who pays Iowa income ta…
Is America a racist country?
If the author of the Mini Editorial, which appeared on page A1 of The Journal on Feb. 2 was serious about banning the Bible from children, the…
The proposed Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services draft decision to limit the use of Aduhelm and ALL FUTURE FDA-approved treatments ta…
Someone Iowa lawmakers obviously remember the fun they had as a child spotting where cars were from in the state just by looking at license plates.
An open letter to LGBTQ kids:
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.