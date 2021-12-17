VOTE NOW: Have you used the Post Office this holiday season?
Related to this story
Most Popular
During a difficult year for those in education, we found five “thumbs up” reasons to be grateful this week.
As we know, a man with a 50-page rap sheet over 22 years out on $1,000 bail despite his umpteenth active arrest warrant (exercising his "crimi…
The numbers unearthed by the Journal Star’s Andrew Wegley in his investigation of Nebraska’s habitual criminal convictions are shocking but ha…
First it was the bored Woodbury County Board of Supervisors allowing some Ghostbusters to go through the old county jail to look for evil spir…
THE MINI: I'm looking forward to the November 2022 election when the DNC becomes DNR. --Brad Strader, Storm Lake, Iowa
I do feel sorry for the Afghans without a home. However, why do we keep inviting them in our community when we don't seem to be able to proper…
Today's youth have so many obstacles. Being bullied at school by a teacher is the last thing they need. My heart goes out to all kids and espe…
In a recent column, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra touted the economic benefits to Iowa of carbon capture and storage (CCS). Two companies, Summit a…
It was just over three years ago that the Iowa Supreme Court struck down a law requiring women to wait 72 hours after an initial appointment b…
It feels pretty safe to say now that the field of candidates running to be Iowa’s next governor is settled.