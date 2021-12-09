VOTE NOW: How are the roads today?

Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
When it comes to the unborn, the science is not in dispute: the child in the womb is a human being. The only open question is whether these un…
In his column that appeared on the Journal opinion page on Nov. 13, Marc Thiessen proposes that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is dangerous and is…
Our governor refuses to inform Iowans about the progress or regression of the COVID pandemic. Apparently, she is comfortable not educating her…
Did you know that millions of children in this country live in households without enough food to support their growth and development? It’s tr…
Greg Nooney’s letter to the editor on page A10 of the Journal on Dec. 5, in response to syndicated columnist Marc Thiessen's comments, illustr…
A while back (syndicated columnist) Leonard Pitts bemoaned the inherent lack of diversity/racism in people.
These are not warning signs. They are bright-red, blaring alarms.
The news that South Dakota is once again 50th in the country in teacher pay (ahead of only Mississippi) feels both terribly frustrating and co…
According to Gallup, on the issue of crime, President Joe Biden is 18 points underwater. While 57% of Americans disapprove of how he is handli…
