VOTE NOW: How many books do you read each year?

Congratulations! Because you choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask, Woodbury County is back up to almost 15% positivity rate and we've gone f…
COVID-19 is trying to change our country and take our civil liberties. Mask and vaccination mandates are not Democracy! Our body, our choice, …
What is different from last year to this year? Everyone last year was told that masks were mandatory in schools, places of business and federa…
THE MINI: Good news! There’s no longer a toilet paper shortage. At least that’s what we can conclude after several homecoming celebrations in …
Rep. Randy Feenstra’s Aug. 17 newsletter urged the federal government to give a handout to pork producers and the same newsletter complains ab…
THE MINI: Rixner equals common sense for the planned new Woodbury County jail. Thanks to Jim for his Regulars column in the Sept. 12 edition o…
The California recall election turned out well for the Democrats.
We are all faced with significant challenges, individually and collectively. How we decide to address these issues may be as important as what…
Cattlemen and women, like me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year.