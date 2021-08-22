VOTE NOW: How many boxes of Girl Scouts cookies do you typically buy each year?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Governor Reynolds once again brings national attention to our state. CBS evening news profiled a family of six in Keokuk, Iowa. Both husband a…
According to data released by the Iowa Department of Public Health late Wednesday, Iowa recorded 4,872 new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 4. Hospit…
I love the old sign and now the new meme, “Lead, Follow, or Get Out of the Way.” It’s really short hand for what President Biden recently said…
Kudos to manager Steve Montgomery and the Sioux City Explorers for a valiant season. They lost two fine players to injury early on (Nate Samso…
They told them they had bad blood.
Tri-state leaders probably crossed their fingers earlier this week awaiting the 2020 census figures.
I fear we are watching in real time the demise of America and Constitutional governance under the tutelage of the Biden administration and the…
Tucked away in President Biden and the Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar tax-and-spend proposal are tax hikes that will have an adverse impact …
In April, President Joe Biden told the nation he would have all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the worst …
Today, I have chosen to write about the infrastructure bill that the Senate passed Tuesday. My goal is to give you facts without any political…