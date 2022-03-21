VOTE NOW: How many NCAA basketball tournament games have you watched so far?

Just In
Unbeknownst to most Americans, our educational system has been hijacked by intellectual elitist progressives who have been pursuing the transf…
On March 9, the Iowa Human Resources subcommittee approved House File 2198, which would reduce the minimum age of unsupervised child care empl…
As a lifelong Catholic and a proponent of Catholic education, I can only say that the vouchers proposed (by Iowa lawmakers) could be a huge tr…
Did you ever notice that? Do you ever think about it? Never once.
I had a history professor in college who always warned, “You’re comparing apples and bowling balls.” That’s what private school voucher advoca…
OVERHEARD in MOSCOW -- If I am in the Russian president's head -- and I am indeed the one mighty Vladimir Putin -- then I'm fighting mad that …
At the first NAIA Women’s National Basketball Championship in Sioux City, the stands were packed. A local favorite – Briar Cliff – was the No.…
So... Joe's Administration creates the inflation that has not been seen since the 1970s, and then the strategy of the Fed. is to raise interes…
Speaking to Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for many things from the United States.
Baseball. Remember when it was a game and they were the players? -- John Rush, Jackson, Nebraska