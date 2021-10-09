VOTE NOW: How often do you attend a church service?
Regarding the letter to the editor in the Journal on Sept, 26, concerning giving handouts to people on the street corners, I total agree. Howe…
Drugs fueling Lincoln’s summer rash of overdoses, most involving fentanyl-laced cocaine, came from an astounding location, according to law en…
I want to thank the Journal for publishing Linda Holub's Regulars column. Her conservative, Christian and common sense beliefs that she expres…
THE MINI: Instead of spending $17,971 on a reusable mask for each student (1.20 per mask for 14,976 students), which is a scientifically prove…
Traveling on Hamilton Boulevard seems to have been a less frustrating experience for many motorists lately.
THE MINI: It used to be that musicians and comedians were crazy and outrageous, now it's the politicians. --Peter Davidson, Milford, Iowa
This is Part II of my previous column referencing the deconstructing of America and Constitutional governance by the Biden administration. The…
THE MINI: In her Mini praising Linda Holub's Regulars column, the letter-writer as an afterthought rued the prospect of the conservative voice…
When will the media and others learn, just because the debt ceiling isn't raised, does not mean the government will default on their debt. It …
THE MINI: President Biden says his multi-trillion dollar spending proposal will be "free". It's impressive that this elderly gentleman is well…