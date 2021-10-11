VOTE NOW: How often do you expect to use the new riverfront amenities in Chris Larsen Park when they're finished?
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to preliminary plans, the Iowa DOT is going to effectively scrap the Hwy 20/75 cloverleaf that is on the east end of Sioux City and …
Drugs fueling Lincoln’s summer rash of overdoses, most involving fentanyl-laced cocaine, came from an astounding location, according to law en…
THE MINI: Instead of spending $17,971 on a reusable mask for each student (1.20 per mask for 14,976 students), which is a scientifically prove…
I want to thank the Journal for publishing Linda Holub's Regulars column. Her conservative, Christian and common sense beliefs that she expres…
THE MINI: In her Mini praising Linda Holub's Regulars column, the letter-writer as an afterthought rued the prospect of the conservative voice…
When will the media and others learn, just because the debt ceiling isn't raised, does not mean the government will default on their debt. It …
It is a metaphor for what is occurring at seemingly all levels of our country and culture. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announc…
Just because somebody says they are Christian doesn’t mean that they behave, speak or think in a Christian manner. If anything in this life is…
Gov. Kim Reynolds proudly proclaimed a 2021 fiscal year budget surplus of $1.24 billion. She cited the surplus as “proof” of GOP investment in…
Having farmed in Iowa for nearly 40 years, I have seen firsthand the significant impact of the ethanol industry and its importance to corn pro…