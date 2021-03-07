VOTE NOW: How often do you shop for groceries online?
I spent nearly 50 years of my life as a Sioux City resident. After that I moved to Texas for work and, honestly, to relieve my wife and I from…
It seems that it wouldn't take an economics degree to realize that increasing the minimum wage gives people more money to spend, which then he…
As a downtown business owner, I would appreciate the mask wearing folks to find a garbage can when they take them off. Tired of picking them u…
Jim Rixner, in the Feb. 21 SCJ, invited anti-Trump Republicans to join the Democrat Party. Not likely to happen. People offended by Trump's rh…
Didn't the Nazis burn books when they didn't fit their agenda? Now we can't read Dr. Seuss books. Little House on the Prairie books are banned…
A bill significantly changing Iowa’s 40-plus-year-old bottle and can deposit law is on the move in the Iowa Legislature. And in its current fo…
No, Dr. Seuss hasn’t been “canceled.”
What is it about people who are successful in one field and believe that gives them credence to serve as an expert in a totally unrelated field?
There comes a time in every session when we realize legislators should have gone home a lot sooner.
"I don't know if he'll run in 2024 or not. But if he does, I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination."