VOTE NOW: How often do you travel on the Gordon Drive viaduct?
Related to this story
Most Popular
A large, conspicuous sign (with an expletive toward President Biden) overlooking the parking lot of Spalding Elementary School is visible to e…
There is a proposal to move the Woodbury Township cemetery in Sergeant Bluff.
The wonderful fall weather is upon us with its magical colors. Take a drive through the grounds of Western Iowa Tech Community College to view…
Last year at this time, natural gas production exceeded domestic usage, and prices were stable. Now, MidAmerican is predicting 48% to 96% pric…
We’ve talked with the candidates, we’ve been to the forums and we’ve heard what residents want most.
You should vote for me because I truly LOVE Sioux City! And I believe I am the best person to guide the decisions and directions of the city i…
When I first asked voters for their support I knew that we were on the cusp of great change. And while COVID-19 may have tested our resolve, I…
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain agreed the economic problems Americans are facing today (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are "high class …
I was born and raised in Sioux City. I’ve lived in Sioux City my entire life. Sioux City has always been home.
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.