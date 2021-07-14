VOTE NOW: How often do you visit the Sioux City Farmers Market?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Happy now? Six months into the new administration, it seems like things are working? Material shortages, gas at 5-year highs, general inflatio…
Recently, I took a Midwest history trip to visit three of my heroes, Grant, Lincoln, and Twain. As I nerded out on these three remarkable peop…
Wokeness in America has gone wild! Our exceptional founding fathers were much more scholarly, courageous and selfless than our current leaders…
In response to the July 6 mini editorial: Biden said, "We don't derive our rights from the government, we possess them because we're born -- p…
To accept price gouging, aka plywood costs, excessive electrical bills, etc., rather than realistic supply and demand costs, leads to governme…
Now that Allen Weisselberg is charged with tax fraud in part for claiming residency in Long Island despite living in Manhattan Trump Apt -- wi…
Zalmay Niazy shouldn't be forced out of the United States and back to his native Afghanistan, and it’s mystifying this de facto death sentence…
Arizona Senators re-re-recount. Just in the nick of time, I have just perfected a bamboozle detector that you can borrow for your latest gambi…
Now that SITP 30/31/32 is in the rear view mirror, I want to express a sincere thank you to all who support us and work so hard on this festiv…
I sincerely hope before COVID appropriated funds are sent back or used for “other things” that all emergency and medical stockpiles are replen…