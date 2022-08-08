VOTE NOW: How should the Sioux City school board fill the vacancy on the board?
As a kid, I loved fishing of the dock because it assured immediate action, since I could catch tiny fish as fast as my worm hit the water.
Food for thought: Aside from the obvious politically motivated intent of the Jan. 6 hearings, why would adjudicating these events “Trump” adju…
Mass shootings are awful, but what about fentanyl poisonings?
Today and tomorrow members of the Iowa Department Of Transportation Commission, Director Scott Marler and members of the IDOT team will be com…
A new state law allows all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles to legally travel on more roadways in Iowa. Giving ATV and UTV operators grea…
The writer of the 8-1-22 Mini Editorial proved that "Old soldiers never die, they just fade away." He makes no mention of the hundreds of CHIL…
MINI: A recent editorial blamed the doubling of the world's population as the cause of global warming
A recent editorial blamed the doubling of the world's population as the cause of global warming. This kind of thinking would also say that not…
Any aging baby boomer (like myself) knows that the anthem of the radicals of the 1960s and 1970s was sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll. Let the goo…
About that AR-15 rifle. It is not an assault rifle as it is not fully automatic and able to keep shooting as long as the trigger is depressed,…