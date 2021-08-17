VOTE NOW: How would you compare the U.S. evacuation of Kabul to the U.S. evacuation of Saigon in 1975?

Related to this story
Most Popular
Governor Reynolds once again brings national attention to our state. CBS evening news profiled a family of six in Keokuk, Iowa. Both husband a…
Tri-state leaders probably crossed their fingers earlier this week awaiting the 2020 census figures.
"Don't" people don't get vaccinated, don't wear a mask, don't care about "We the People" or anyone but themselves. Don't be a "don't" person. …
Here are some numbers for you to think about and give you pause. So far this year, 4,273,852 people have died from the coronavirus worldwide. …
Today, I have chosen to write about the infrastructure bill that the Senate passed Tuesday. My goal is to give you facts without any political…
When viewers watched the Yankees-White Sox game Thursday night did they naturally ask, "Is this Heaven?' No, it's Iowa.-- Journal Editorial Board
In April, President Joe Biden told the nation he would have all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the worst …
Turns out that the USA had the most diversity of athletes and coaches of all countries competing in the 2020 Olympic games. Also appears that …
Suddenly, Sunday, a riveting report came over cable news:
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.