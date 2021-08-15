VOTE NOW: If there are booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine, will you take them?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are some numbers for you to think about and give you pause. So far this year, 4,273,852 people have died from the coronavirus worldwide. …
Governor Reynolds once again brings national attention to our state. CBS evening news profiled a family of six in Keokuk, Iowa. Both husband a…
Tri-state leaders probably crossed their fingers earlier this week awaiting the 2020 census figures.
"Don't" people don't get vaccinated, don't wear a mask, don't care about "We the People" or anyone but themselves. Don't be a "don't" person. …
When viewers watched the Yankees-White Sox game Thursday night did they naturally ask, "Is this Heaven?' No, it's Iowa.-- Journal Editorial Board
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
Turns out that the USA had the most diversity of athletes and coaches of all countries competing in the 2020 Olympic games. Also appears that …
A four-fold increase in actual COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County in the past three weeks. A nearly doubling of the positive tests in the …
Suddenly, Sunday, a riveting report came over cable news:
Today, I have chosen to write about the infrastructure bill that the Senate passed Tuesday. My goal is to give you facts without any political…