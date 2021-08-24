VOTE NOW: Should at least one Sioux City public pool be open during Labor Day weekend?
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to data released by the Iowa Department of Public Health late Wednesday, Iowa recorded 4,872 new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 4. Hospit…
Governor Reynolds once again brings national attention to our state. CBS evening news profiled a family of six in Keokuk, Iowa. Both husband a…
I love the old sign and now the new meme, “Lead, Follow, or Get Out of the Way.” It’s really short hand for what President Biden recently said…
Kudos to manager Steve Montgomery and the Sioux City Explorers for a valiant season. They lost two fine players to injury early on (Nate Samso…
I fear we are watching in real time the demise of America and Constitutional governance under the tutelage of the Biden administration and the…
They told them they had bad blood.
I agree with Mayor Bob Scott, the Sioux City Council should be ready to vote on fireworks and, in my opinion, once and for all.
Chris Rock described it as a kind of temper tantrum.
Tucked away in President Biden and the Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar tax-and-spend proposal are tax hikes that will have an adverse impact …
It must be time for school to start again because the school district has one entrance to East High School torn up and the city has the entran…