VOTE NOW: Should former Vice President Mike Pence run in 2024?

Disturbing Fact! Our Jackie Smith is the only female Iowa State Senator west of Ames!! Jackie is a public servant, not a political divider. Sh…
"When one writes and gives kudos to Gov. Abbott and DeSantis, one is exercising his right to make foolish and humorous statements."
Kudos to Governors Abbott and DeSantis for having the insight to bring the southwestern border issues to the doorsteps of both our President a…
Now that we have a $2 billion surplus in Iowa, maybe, just maybe, it’s time to invest in the little guy instead of more tax cuts for the rich:…
There’s an unfortunate trend continuing in Iowa and across the nation that must be addressed: the negative behavior of some coaches, parents, …
Iowa has made national news recently, unfortunately not for any of the great things happening across our state, but instead for the news about…
In regards to the article in the Journal about the two speed cameras, how about monitoring the corner of W. 19th and Casselman for the need of…
The Sept. 7, 2022 issue of Education Week featured research suggesting “Parent’s Don’t Want Teaching to Become Their Kids’ Profession.” Yet, l…
I am a registered Republican, but have always voted for Sen. Grassley and former Sen. Harkin every time they ran. I have always voted for the …
In case you weren’t looking, the parade of potential presidential candidates has begun.