VOTE NOW: Should Iowa gas stations be required to offer higher blends of ethanol?
Anyone in favor of banning books in schools should also be in favor of banning (another book) children are exposed to in America, The Bible. I…
Biden botched the Afghanistan withdrawal. 8,500 troops on standby regarding the Ukraine/Russian conflict. I trust Biden's diplomacy as far as …
For as long as anybody can remember, Iowans have been changing their clocks twice a year for daylight saving time.
I would like to make a comment on the homeless fire. If our community had more shelters for homelessness not, just the Warmer Shelter etc., al…
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has inspired a new following from the extreme right, including some members of Congress, by asking: Why take Ukra…
Because President Biden handed over our oil production to Russia, Putin has plenty of cash to fund his military operation against Ukraine -- …
Second-graders haven’t known a “typical” school year in their educational lives.
Recently, I read from a foreign news source that Russian troops were instructed to say goodbye to their families in preparation for a six to n…
The Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines this week is for pork producers. It is not an opportunity for our elected Congress to create “more pork” …
