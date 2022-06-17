Just In
VOTE NOW: Should Iowa have reduced the length of state unemployment benefits down to 16 weeks?
The other day Biden said his economic plan is working. Which plan is that Joe? Is it the plan that has taken inflation from 1.5% when you took…
Did you vote Tuesday?
I was shocked to see the A1 story in the Journal's e-edition on Monday about a May term class in whiskey drinking at Morningside University, t…
Asking for a friend. How can I get a list of the people who were dumb enough to send money to Trump's "Election Defense Fund"? Kenneth Mertes,…
I must admit that I was wrong about Joe Biden. A year ago, I thought he was pretending to be ignorant and incompetent about the major issues a…
In response to a mini editorial on the city's new speed kiosks, which ran on A1 of the Journal Wednesday, please note the crash history for th…
One major television news channel did not find the hearings about the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol newsworthy. Compelling testimonies pr…
Despite having black bears historically, Iowa is desolate without them now. When one wanders into the state, it sparks people’s curiosity.
The untold story about "green energy" is that it can't possibly be scaled up to provide anywhere near the energy to replace fossil fuels. (Unl…
I see the UK’s Boris Johnson survived a “no-confidence” vote. It makes me wonder if Biden could survive a “no-confidence” vote. -- Douglas Fur…