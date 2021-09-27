VOTE NOW: Should Iowa lawmakers reduce the state's general-fund surplus of nearly $1.24 billion?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Congratulations! Because you choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask, Woodbury County is back up to almost 15% positivity rate and we've gone f…
I fail to comprehend Sergeant Bluff's fascination with concrete islands in the middle of their streets. I operate a semi-tractor repair shop a…
As I drive around Sioux City, I am sad to see so many people standing on street corners begging for a handout.
THE MINI: Good news! There’s no longer a toilet paper shortage. At least that’s what we can conclude after several homecoming celebrations in …
A week ago Friday, I met one of my cousins for breakfast.
On Sept. 20, Governor Reynolds and 25 other Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden requesting a meeting within two weeks to bri…
The California recall election turned out well for the Democrats.
Following the death of Mao Zedong, former president and founding father of the People's Republic of China, more than 40 years ago, his success…