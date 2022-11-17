VOTE NOW: Should Sioux City Schools change their calendar to end early but have more hours?
Related to this story
Most Popular
THE MINI: The Morningside football team outscored their opponents 574 to 130 this fall, so is it time the Men of the M put on their big boy pa…
THE MINI: It is apparent to me that the 2022 elections have shown nationally that there are a majority group of Republicans that chose the rul…
In today’s column, I want to tell the story of one man whose dogged determination made a difference for our country, and also for my family.
We can be thankful the back-biting season of election season is over.
In 1973, I applied and was accepted to an Iowa college to pursue a degree in elementary education. Because my parents were not paying for my c…
The Sioux City Journal regularly publishes Associated Press articles about climate change that are often misleading or false. Seth Borenstein …
That "Blood Moon" must have sucked up most of that "Red Wave"? -- Randal Washburn, Sioux City
Tne result from Tuesday’s midterm elections is already clear: Donald Trump’s political touch is anything but golden. The former president’s fa…
THE MINI: In light of recent events targeting a certain group, may I recommend a reading of "First They Come" by a German scholar named Martin…
THE MINI: Santa Claus is coming to downtown Sioux City on Monday. Are you ready? -- JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD